ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman hospitalized following a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fN6d6Oi00
Woman hospitalized following a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report

A woman received injuries following a traffic collision Tuesday in Bakersfield. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 1100 block of Panama Lane at around 1:17 p.m. on reports of a head-on crash [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fN6d6Oi00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old female passenger lost her life after a vehicle slammed into a tree Monday morning in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 2:39 a.m. on southbound State Route 160, north of Poverty Road [...]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 25-year-old Joshua Legros, of Iowa, and 51-year-old Steven Lewein, from Mansura, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Tuesday in Rapides Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Louisiana Highway 28 East at Louisiana Highway 115 at around 12:50 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy