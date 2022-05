DALLAS — One of the great stories to come out of the 2020 season was the development of former Texas Tech tackle Terence Steele. Steele went as a priority free agent and signed with the Cowboys following the 2020 draft. Steele wasn't drafted and had to become a quick study during the pandemic with a month-long training camp and no preseason as the Cowboys worked through offensive line issues. Starters Tyron Smith and La'el Collins were both battling injuries, and Steele started 14 of his 16 games active. The 6-10 injury-riddled campaign for Dallas afforded Steele the experience to develop into a starter.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO