Beaufort, SC

Escaped bull prompts school lockdown in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina school was put on temporary lockdown Thursday morning when an escaped bull went trotting through the streets of a city.

The bull was spotted Thursday morning weaving through traffic on Sams Point Road in Lady's Island, and Beaufort Academy was put on lockdown when the animal was seen wandering in the woods across the street from the private school.

Kourtney Thomson, who had left an event at the school just prior to the lockdown, captured video of the bovine trotting in traffic near the facility and posted the footage to Facebook.

Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the bull had escaped from a pasture in the Sams Point Road area.

"Deputies were able to corral the bull in a wooded area and secure it with a rope," Bromage told the Hilton Head Island Packet.

Bromage said the bull was safely returned to its owner.

Beaufort Academy ended its lockdown at 10 a.m.

