Herniated disk could cause neck, back pain

By Lisa Carberg
 2 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — Neck and back pain impacts millions of Americans. One of the leading causes of the pain could be from a herniated disk in your spine.

Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, neurosurgeon with Hartford Healthcare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute in North Haven, is discussing this topic.

View the full interview in the video above.

