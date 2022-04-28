ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘Parents Bill of Rights’ dies in Kansas House

By Michael Dakota, Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmZMz_0fN6bUK500

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill that would have let parents “inspect any materials, activities, curriculum, lessons, syllabi, surveys, tests, questionnaires, examinations, books, magazines, handouts, professional development and training materials and any other materials or activities that are provided to the parent’s child,” has died in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Topeka cannabis dispensary vows to reopen after 4/20 raid

On Tuesday the Kansas Senate overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s veto 24-to 15, to send Senate Bill 496 to the Kansas House of Representatives.

Unable to get the two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s veto in the House of Representatives the bill will not go forward. The House voted 72-50.

Will Congress legalize marijuana? Here’s where the bill stands

The effect would be that parents would have had the right to challenge any material or educational material of any book. If the challenge is successful the challenge, as outlined by the bill , it could have meant the removal of the book, magazine, or material from the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Dean Parr
2d ago

This November vote out rhinos & vote RED every election to end this communism permanently!!!

Reply
5
Related
KSNT News

Topeka cannabis dispensary challenges Kansas AG in letter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary posted a letter on its website on Tuesday addressed to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt regarding the April 20 police raid on its business. The letter is seven pages long and has been posted to the Guardian MMJ’s website along with prior statements regarding the police raid. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Special Topeka operation nets 57 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below: […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Controversial transgender athlete bill dies on House floor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports in Kansas has died on the House of Representatives floor after lawmakers couldn’t get the two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s veto. Representatives voted 81-41. On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted 28-10 to override the Governor’s veto and send […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Bill Of Rights#The Kansas Senate#House#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy