ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Double Murder Case In Ottawa Nearing Completion

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForensic scientists took center stage during Thursday morning's portion of the Donald Fredres double murder trial. The prosecution witnesses painted a picture to the jury that a 9 mm pistol...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Sheridan, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Murder#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Hunt for murder suspect Casey Cole White and corrections officer missing after leaving courthouse as car found abandoned

COPS are searching for a county corrections officer and a murder suspect who went missing on Friday morning after leaving a detention center and heading to the courthouse. The assistant director of corrections Vicki White left the Alabama jail with inmate Casey Cole White, officials reported. The inmate and officer are not related.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.Court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy