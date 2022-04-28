ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilder Nick Walker Smashes 200 lb Dumbbell Shoulder Presses For 6 Reps in Training

By Doug Murray
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Men’s Open bodybuilder Nick Walker has been on a meteoric rise in the sport following his 2021 season. Looking to improve from last year’s Olympia showing, Nick is training with heavy weight in order to add quality muscle to his physique. Nick Walker has made a name...

Comments / 5

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

MVP Calls Former WWE World Champion “Awful”

There are a number of fresh faces that WWE is trying to push at the moment and former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos happens to be one of them. Omos recently aligned himself with MVP who has been hyping up his new client every chance he gets. Some fans have...
WWE
Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Performs His Off-Season Shoulder Workout For Bigger Delts

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a shoulders workout. Bumstead is one of the most dominant champions in the Classic Physique division’s history and has won the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He will attempt to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
KIDS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and while some have returned to the ring others have been sitting on the sidelines. Bo Dallas has been out of action since 2019 due to a neck injury, but he was asked during the recent Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 if he will be getting back in the ring, and he declared that he is not done with wrestling.
WWE
Refinery29

Serena Williams Always Wanted Her Own Nike Building — Here’s A Peek Inside

In 2003, Serena Williams signed a multimillion, multi-year contract with Nike at age 21. Almost 20 years later, the sportswear company is celebrating Williams’ rich legacy by naming a new building in the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon after her — an honor only shared by 10 other athletes in all of sports history, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Williams' new structure stands as Nike’s largest building at an impressive million square feet, boasting a tennis court, a high-rise tower, and a special auditorium named after the tennis star’s daughter, Olympia. Williams’ name is displayed in bold capital letters for every guest to see, an unforgettable reminder of her greatness.
BEAVERTON, OR
Powerlifter Johnnie Harris Crushes A 675 lbs (306 kg) Raw Bench Press Three Rep PR

Johnnie Harris is no stranger to bench pressing massive weights and is widely considered one of the strongest bench pressers currently. This is mostly because of his one incredible achievement, as he is The Lightest Person To Raw Bench Press 700 lbs. Johnnie achieved this at the 2020 USPC Virginia is for Lifters, and now, nearly two years later, he is very close to doing multiple reps with almost the same weight. In fact, he is just 15 lbs shy of that, as Johnnie shared a new three rep bench press PR of 675 lbs (306 kg).
WORKOUTS
