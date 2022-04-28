ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Kids Day at Appalachian Power Park!

By Erin Noon
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was the perfect day for students to skip school and head to the ballpark for some baseball! The Charleston Dirty Birds held an early game Thursday afternoon for Kids Day!

About 2,000 students from schools all across our region came to watch the Dirty Birds take on the Long Island Ducks! It was the first time for many of the students to see the new team and mascot. Some teachers used the game as an opportunity to teach students about Appalachian history.

“We took the opportunity to explain the process in the days where coal mines were so frequent, that the birds would go into the coal mines and if they came out then we knew it was a safe mine and so we took that as an opportunity to teach the children,” said Lori Cottrell, the Principal at Spencer Elementary.

Cottrell adds that this was the first field trip they had since the pandemic. “We haven’t really had any field trips for 2 years now and some of these children, we brought some kindergarteners today so this is the first opportunity that they’ve had away from our campus.”

