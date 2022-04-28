ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tropicana creates cereal made for orange juice

By Nexstar Media Wire, Corrine Hackathorn
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiBNM_0fN6Zn8k00

( WTRF ) – If you were thinking about changing up your breakfast routine, Tropicana is already a step ahead of you with a cereal made for not milk but OJ.

Tropicana Crunch has dubbed itself “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).”

In honor of National Orange Juice Day on May 4, Tropicana is releasing a cereal specifically intended to mix with orange juice instead of milk. Tropicana Crunch, as it’s called, is “the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too,” according to a statement shared with Food and Wine.

Beginning on May 4, Tropicana will be giving boxes away for free, while supplies last, via TropicanaCrunch.com .

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

After testing multiple flavors and textures, the company opted for a granola-based cereal featuring honey-almond clusters that can withstand the acidity in OJ better than flakes, which would go soggy more quickly, Food and Wine reported. The honey-almond flavor was chosen to balance against the orange juice’s tartness.

The box also advertises that it comes with a “paper sipping straw inside” so you can slurp up any remaining OJ in the bowl.

“An unforgettable breakfast experience” is just one way Tropicana is describing their cereal.

“Whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

“Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake” a huge success… on TikTok

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant’s video of their April Fool’s Day dessert has become a viral video sensation. MacCheesy’s in Joplin created a TikTok video that was released on April Fool’s Day. The video, which you can watch HERE, shows the creation of “The Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake,” from start to finish. The […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Orange Juice#Breakfast Cereal#Food Drink#Wtrf#Tropicana Crunch#Tropicana Pure Premium#Tropicanacrunch Com#Nexstar Media Inc
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Turkey Hill Recalls Popular Ice Cream Flavor Over ‘Undeclared Peanuts'

Check your freezer. Turkey Hill has recalled some containers of its popular Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to peanut concerns. The Lancaster County ice cream maker recalled select 48-ounce containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream "because the product may contain undeclared peanuts," according a recall alert posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Kitchn

8 Frozen Groceries I’m Buying on Repeat This Spring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The frozen food section is my favorite area in the supermarket. While I enjoy making my meals from scratch, and it’s proven that cooking can improve your relationship and help boost your mood, sometimes I’m simply too exhausted from a long day to whip out my recipe book. And well, frankly, there are dishes that I’m just not skilled enough to make. That’s where these heat-and-eat meals, ready-made snacks, and more come in. There is something for every occasion — including fancy ones.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Baskin-Robbins Just Dropped A New Non-Dairy Flavor

Long gone are the days when having a lactose intolerance meant missing out on enjoying a delicious bowl of ice cream. Today, there are a wide variety of dairy-free ice creams to choose from, boasting a long list of flavors including everything from strawberry to salted caramel. With the recent increase in sales of plant-based milks and cheeses (via Food Institute), it's no wonder why ice cream chains like Baskin-Robbins would want a scoop of the action.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

No Spoon Required: Krispy Kreme Partners With Cinnamon Toast Crunch on New Milk-Glazed Collection

Do you gulp down every drop of milk after you finish a bowl of cereal? Then this news is for you. Krispy Kreme is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to infuse its iconic glaze with cereal milk flavor. Beginning April 25 at participating shops across the U.S., customers can experience three delicious new doughnuts made with Krispy Kreme's all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze:
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake is a homemade version of the famous DQ frozen treat, complete with its classic hot fudge filling and Oreo cookie crunchies. It is so easy to assemble each layer of this delicious dessert and cover it in a whipped cream frosting and a smattering of colorful sprinkles. Perfect for birthday’s, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or just for a fun dessert!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Great Breakfast Finds I Started Buying This Year (They’re All Less than $5!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m always on the hunt for new and new-to-me groceries, and this year has taken my search to the next level. Whether it’s due to the rise in prices or certain staples being out of stock where I shop, I’ve had to alter my purchasing habits a bit more than usual. On the bright side, it’s allowed me to try more items — including ones I typically would have passed over. There have been hits and misses, but I’m here to talk about the hits!
FOOD & DRINKS
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy