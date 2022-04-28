New ‘FABfab’ exhibit at Children’s Museum of La Crosse lets patrons become fabulous FABricators

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will offer folks a chance to try their hands in production processes involved in making motorcycles, or maybe potato chips, or, oddly enough, toilet paper.

Those products, as well as labels, are made in Wisconsin, and the museum has a new exhibit, “FABfab,” that lets patrons become fabricators in various aspects of the manufacturing process.

Sponsored by the Glendenning Family Foundation, FABfab includes six hands-on stations: Activate, Organize, Plan, Operate, Create and Assemble.

“This exhibit offers a variety of interactive activities for all ages,” says Anne Snow, the museum’s executive director.

“Not only are the matching, experimenting and trial-and-error tasks done while playing in this exhibit fun but (also) they’re great brain-builders,” Snow said.

The museum features three floors of hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 1-12 and their adult companions.

The museum at 207 Fifth Ave. S. will expand its hours beginning next week, to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. It will continue to be closed on Mondays and major holidays. Admission is $8 a person, although infants and members get in for free.

