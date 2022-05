Panera Bread has announced the arrival of summer by bringing back this warm weather favorite. Listed as the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken on the Panera menu, the meal has just 360 calories and costs $11.49 and comes with a side — it's available in most markets. Fans on Facebook are absolutely thrilled for its return, with one who shared, "The strawberry poppy seed salad is my absolute favorite! Love it!!" And another happy fan shouted out, "This is my favorite salad anywhere, I just wish the fruits could be year-round so they could sell it all the time."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO