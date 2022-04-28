ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Florida sheriff busts own daughter in meth sting

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHe4u_0fN6Yplb00

A Florida sheriff was forced to make a heartbreaking arrest while hunting local meth suppliers — his own daughter.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith told The Washington Post of his shock when his 38-year-old daughter Kristen Kent’s name came up when he asked a busted dealer to identify his supplier.

“I said, ‘My daughter?’ And she said, ‘Yes, sir,’” the sheriff told the paper.

While stunned, he still set up a sting that caught his daughter — a mother of three — delivering a large quantity of meth, he said. She was arrested last week for trafficking amphetamine and possessing cocaine.

“I felt terrible about it, but I also knew that the quantity of drugs she was selling was unbelievable and that she had to be stopped,” he told the DC paper.

“Did it feel good? No, it didn’t feel good, but it had to be done.”

Sheriff Smith even posted his daughter’s arrest to his department’s Facebook page, along with the hashtag #WeDontMethAround.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIu93_0fN6Yplb00
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith had to arrest his own daughter after she was identified as a meth supplier.
Facebook/A.J. "Tony" Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Azqr_0fN6Yplb00
Smith said his daughter Kristen Kent “had to be stopped” from allegedly supplying drugs.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate & neither do we. It does not matter who you are — No one is immune or exempt,” he wrote alongside his daughter in orange jail scrubs in her booking photo.

The sheriff said he thought his daughter had kicked a previous drug addiction after a spell in rehab.

“So it was … it was a total shock,” he told The Washington Post.

Still, he told the paper that his daughter’s troubles have only made him even more determined “to stop the drug abuse that’s going on here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ferji_0fN6Yplb00
Kent was arrested in a sting for trafficking amphetamine and possessing cocaine.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Comments / 11

Gerald Ryan
2d ago

Must have been a embarrassment but he was only doing his job

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#The Washington Post#Dc#Facebook A
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago.
BESSEMER, AL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy