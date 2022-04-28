ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios fuels Costeen Hatzi engagement buzz with ring post

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Nick Kyrgios’ Instagram post has the internet buzzing about a possible engagement to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi
Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

Did Nick Kyrgios put a ring on it?

That’s the question buzzing around the internet after the controversial tennis star shared a curious post on Wednesday, his 27th birthday, that featured girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and a ring emoji.

“Best birthday ever,” Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram Story.

Kyrgios used a ring emoji in a birthday post shared Wednesday on his Instagram Story
Instagram/Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios appeared to gush over Hatzi in a separate Instagram Story, according to a screenshot from the Daily Mail , that included a ring emoji and the animation of a padlock.

“My babe,” he swooned.

Kyrgios revealed his romance with fashion blogger Hatzi in late 2021. The Australian tennis pro has continued to profess his love for Hatzi both in interviews and on social media, where he has used the ring and padlock emojis in the past.

Kyrgios made his relationship with Hatzi public in late 2021
Instagram/Nick Kyrgios

On Sunday, Kyrgios — who is in hot water over a maligned appearance at a recent charity basketball event — dropped a collection of ring animations in the comments section of Hatzi’s post , sparking engagement chatter amongst fans.

“If you like it then you should’ve…….,” one fan responded, citing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” while another asked, “when? :).”

Kyrgios has made it clear that he sees a future with Hatzi , and as she told the athlete in his birthday tribute, she “can’t wait to do life” with him.

Hatzi traveled to Florida with Kyrgios last month when he competed in the Miami Open
Instagram/Costeen Hatzi
Kyrgios returns a shot during the US Clay Court Championships in April 2022
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Happy birthday to the most incredible human I have ever met. I am so lucky to have you & forever grateful for everything you have done for me. Your selflessness & care is unmatched. I can’t wait to do life with you & travel the world together, I love you today & forever,” Hatzi wrote Wednesday, to which Kyrgios replied, “I can’t wait to life with you as well my beautiful 🙏🏽 poooot.”

Hatzi recently traveled to Florida with Kyrgios for the Miami Open .

