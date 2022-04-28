ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger dies after drunken golf cart accident at Floridian National Golf Club

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Texas man is facing a manslaughter charge after a deadly golf cart accident at a ritzy Florida course that counts Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush as members.

John Hehr, 53, of Spring, Texas, climbed into a cart with two passengers after leaving the Floridian National Golf Club clubhouse around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Port St. Lucie authorities.

Hehr was driving back to a residence in the exclusive golf community when he ran over a raised manhole cover, police said.

Chris Sipra, 34, also of Texas, was standing up in the rear of the cart and was violently thrown off the vehicle and into a roadway.

Cipra was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. It is unclear what injuries he sustained from being tossed onto the road.

Responding officers determined that Hehr was intoxicated and charged him with DUI manslaughter after Cipra passed away.

Hehr and his front-seat passenger were not injured.

Police say that John Hehr was driving back to a residence in the exclusive golf community when he ran over a raised manhole cover.
Port St. Lucie PD
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush are reportedly members of the Florida club.
WPTV
Chris Sipra was standing up in the rear of the cart and was violently thrown off the vehicle and into a roadway and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Port St. Lucie PD

The Texan was released on $50,000 bond, according to court records.

Owned by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, the Floridian is considered one of the premier golf facilities in the country and has attracted top players including Tiger Woods.

Crane revealed in 2018 that both Obama and Bush had joined the club’s high-powered membership roll.

Comments / 3

Peter Mohr
2d ago

Alcohol is so much fun. Till it ruins your entire life.

