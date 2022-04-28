ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Albany Police and Benton County Sheriff's Office say SnapChat claims of shooting are false

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

ALBANY, Ore. - The Albany Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office are informing residents that a social media post from an unknown source claiming that a...

nbc16.com

Comments / 2

Related
KDRV

Albany mother charged with killing three-year-old: her daughter

ALBANY, Ore. --- An Albany woman has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder in connection to the death of her three-year-old daughter Sophia in Linn County. 32-year-old Rebekah Jeanne Gasperino was pulled over by Albany police for a routine traffic stop on Saturday around 2:30 in the morning. More...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, OR
Crime & Safety
Albany, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, OR
County
Benton County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Oregon authorities identify man found dead in homemade casket

A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy