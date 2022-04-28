ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, county Human Rights Commission?

Lucy Pozo fought hard not to let the people sitting in front of her see her cry. The senior at East Rockaway High School stood before the district’s Board of Education after a Donald Trump flag surfaced during the school’s annual Sports Night event last month. For Pozo, it wasn’t just...

Letter to the Lynbrook/East Rockaway Herald Editor (April 28- May 4)

Re: “School board mulling solutions to discrimination claims" (April 21-27): Thank you for the article on the April East Rockaway Board of Education meeting. The letter I read was not mine. It was on behalf of Theresa Devlin. She has four children, two of whom attended the school district through graduation, and two of whom are now enrolled in public schools in Florida. She made the decision to relocate after the racism her younger two children endured during their short few years in the district.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
