Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. It's going to be May in just a few days, but outside it feels like March is back by popular demand. On his last day as head of the Rhode Island State Police, Col. James Manni was describing the death of a suspect in a shooting involving one of his officers and a U.S. marshal. It happened last night in...

2 DAYS AGO