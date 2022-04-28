Chamber’s Business EXPO is again open to the public

WAUSAU — Thousands of business people will assemble on Thursday, May 12 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild for the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Business EXPO 2022. The Business EXPO is the largest Chamber tradeshow in the state and will feature more than 260 exhibitors. A preliminary map of the EXPO is available on WausauChamber.com.

The EXPO offers Chamber members an opportunity to build awareness of their business or organization, showcase existing or new products and services, promote employment opportunities and more.

The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before opening to the public at 11 a.m. The public is welcomed to attend the EXPO and admission to the event is free with their business card. Those without business cards may enter for $10. A mascot parade will be held during the EXPO at 1 p.m.

Members hosting booths at the EXPO feature giveaways, contests, samples and sell their products and services in their spaces. A limited number of booth spaces are still available. Visit WausauChamber.com to learn more or to register.

The EXPO will be followed by a Fun@EXPO networking event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. Fun@EXPO is the region’s largest business networking event of the year, offering a unique opportunity to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Food and beverages at the event will be supplied by various Chamber member restaurants, caterers, distributors and breweries. Cost is $10 online or $20 at the door.

“The EXPO is really our Chamber’s Super Bowl,” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber. “It is an exciting day, offering connections between the hundreds of our member exhibitors and the many attendees who drop by. The EXPO is the largest show of its kind in the state and we’re proud to host it right here in the greater Wausau region.”

Both the Business EXPO and the Fun@EXPO events are part of the Chamber’s annual Business Week.

The 2022 Business Week begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9 with a program titled Advocacy Afternoon: Insider Briefing and Legislator Panel. The event will include a presentation by Scott Manley, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. Dave Anderson will open the program and facilitate the panel discussion. This program will be held at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event is free for members of the Chamber and online registration is required.

The 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain. Eleven businesses and organizations have been named as finalists in a pair of categories for the awards. The cost for attending this program is $25 online.

The week of events will continue at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 with another free program for Chamber members. The Workplace Culture Workshop will be presented by local human resources professionals. The event will offer tips on how organizations of all types can create a positive workplace culture. This program will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain and online registration is required.

The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Business Week is Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan. The week is also sponsored by The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg, Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc, Peoples State Bank, Spectrum Insurance Group and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, Ruder Ware LLSC, Wipfli, Wisconsin River Partners and Yach’s Body & Custom at the silver level and Marathon County at the bronze level. Media sponsors for the week include RotoGraphic Printing, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.