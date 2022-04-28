ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Checkers playoff tickets on sale

By Your704 Staff
 2 days ago
Charlotte Checkers (Jacob Kupferman/Courtesy Charlotte Checkers)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs and tickets to see the team in action at Bojangles Coliseum are currently on sale.

As Atlantic Division champions, the Checkers clinched a first-round bye.

Their opponent in Round 2 is still to be determined, but home dates for the best-of-five series have been announced.

Games 1 and 2 will be played on the road, but the team will take home ice for Game 3 at 4 p.m. on May 14. If necessary, Game 4 will be played at home at 7 p.m. May 16 and Game 5 will be played here at 7 p.m. May 18.

Tickets for all three games are on sale.

For Game 3, the Checkers are offering two special ticket bundles: a ticket and collectible pint glass for $35, and a Family 4-Pack featuring $18 tickets.

A “Concession Hat Trick” special featuring $3 domestic draught beer, $3 hot dogs and $3 popcorn will be available for all three games.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

