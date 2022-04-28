ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Day: April 28,2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodays Pet of the Day is Shadow...

KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Sal

Sal is a male German Shepherd/Hound mix who is 11 years old and weighs 80 pounds. He is up to date on his vaccinations and will be neutered. Sal was living his life on a chain and a box was his shelter before he came to Imagine Furever Ranch. He...
Bakersfield Californian

Pet of the Month

This hunk is Kai (A129139). He’s a 2-year-old neutered husky who is on the search for his forever home. He has been with us for three months and has had zero attention!. He is great with other pups, loves attention and would be an overall great companion. He is a typical husky; loves to run and needs lots of exercise. He will need an active household! He would fit in great with a family who likes to hike, go on walks and spend time outdoors. He also loves to cuddle up after a long day. Help make his dream come true and get him a home!
NBC Los Angeles

Meet a New Pal on ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet Day'

When you adore an animal, you know, all too well, that several seemingly unrelated things can quickly converge in your home. Your pup may want to give you kisses and also to play, as evidenced by the fact that he is both licking your cheek and pushing his toy against your leg.
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lets Cat Brother Ride On Him When They Go Hiking | The Dodo

Dog does the sweetest thing for his cat brother when he gets tired from their hike 💕. You can keep up with Henry and Baloo and all of their adventures together on Instagram, @henrythecoloradodog: https://thedo.do/henrybaloo. For information on the Henry & Baloo Foundation visit: http://thedo.do/henryandbaloofoundation.
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
WJLA

SEE IT | Capitals service dog Biscuit goes to puppy class for training

WASHINGTON (7News) — Oh, Biscuit!. The male chocolate Labrador pup and future service dog underwent basic training and socialization Wednesday with the Capitals staff, players and public at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Biscuit was joined by 10 other puppies at the team's facility for a puppy class for ages five...
BBC

The oldest living dog in the world - TobyKeith the chihuahua

A new record for the world's oldest dog living has been confirmed - 21-year-old chihuahua, TobyKeith. Born on 9 January 2001, he lives in Florida with his owner Gisela Shore who adopted him from an animal shelter where she volunteered when he was just a few months old. He originally...
