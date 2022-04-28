ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Miami Airport Metrorail Station Covered With Ugly Wiring

thenextmiami.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade appears to have placed a network of ugly wires and antennas on the roof its newest and most beautiful Metrorail station. The haphazardly placed wires...

www.thenextmiami.com

CBS Miami

‘Gives Us Hope’: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava On More Affordable Housing Opening in Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Soaring rental prices in Miami are forcing many people out of their homes and apartments. Miami-Dade County along with the Related Group’s, Related Urban Development Group are trying to offer more choices. The Three Round Towers property on 18th Avenue in Allapattah is not only getting a facelift but hundreds of additional units are being added, all with higher-end finishes. “That’s part of our Related brand,” said Albert Milo, president of the Related Urban Development Group. “We’re always going to build our projects with the same level of finishes, the same interior design, the same commitment to...
Miami Herald

‘Bad housing policy’: Miami approves parking rules that could worsen home affordability

A controversial measure that significantly curtails parking-reduction ordinances credited with spurring construction of affordable and lower-cost housing across Miami easily won approval from city commissioners on Thursday — but not before they agreed to exempt a broad swath of neighborhoods from its effect amid an outcry from housing advocates, builders and developers.
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
Narcity USA

This Luxurious Floating Home In Florida Has Dazzling Views & It Can Move On Its Own (PHOTOS)

If you drive to Miami Beach, Florida, you might recognize this gorgeous floating home on Star Island, where many celebrities live. Yes, it actually floats on the water. Hop aboard the Arkup 75, a luxurious real estate property that faces the endless deep blue sea and has a front-row seat to cruise ships, boats, and skyrises. Some might say it's basically one of the best views on the island.
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

From dump to movie studio? Fort Lauderdale working on that script

The old Wingate incinerator site, a long vacant parcel with an infamous past, might finally have a well-heeled, name-in-lights suitor in the form of a movie studio. A former Superfund site, the city-owned land was once home to a municipal incinerator that left soil and water contaminated with a toxic brew. The 61-acre parcel was cleaned up two decades ago, but has failed to draw any ...
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
Eater

80s Era Decadence is on Full Display at Dirty French Steakhouse

Brickell is the latest neighborhood in Miami to welcome a Major Food Group restaurant with the debut of Dirty French Steakhouse, an opulent and purposely over-the-top steakhouse. Taking over the former Morton’s location in Brickell, the New York City import features decor that is distinctly Miami. The space has been...
