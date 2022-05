Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado are becoming the best of enemies as the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans battle in the NBA playoffs. The old veteran is fed up with the undrafted rookie getting all up in his business. Alvarado is the ideal irritant, and the Pelicans are using him on Paul whenever the two are in the game. The Suns haven’t let him slow them down, but he is certainly causing Paul problems. Alvarado has forced him into multiple eight-second violations.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO