Shuttered St. Louis restaurant ordered to pay more than $300K in back rent, attorneys fees

The St. Charles County restaurant scene continues to grow, this time thanks to the national restaurant brand Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant (multiple locations including 5300 North Service Road, St. Peters). The chain announced that it will open its second St. Louis area location in St. Peters, bringing to the west side of the Missouri River "an upscale casual dining restaurant with a full-service bar, private dining room and Napa style tasting room." The 10,000 square-foot space will be located near the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and I-70 and is part of The Shoppes at Mid Rivers development that includes several restaurant and retail properties including Pappy's Smokehouse, Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill.
