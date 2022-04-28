Shuttered St. Louis restaurant ordered to pay more than $300K in back rent, attorneys fees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first meeting of the full Board of Alderman since city leaders advanced the $1.2 billion budget took place Friday with some concerns. There is one section of the budget that is drawing a strong response from the unions representing local police. Out of the $1.2 billion, groups are zeroing in on a few lines in the mayor’s budget like a $7,500 increase in the travel budget and $30,000 in membership fees. The line item shows that in the previous year only $2,500 was set aside for membership fees. The two years before that, it was zero.

