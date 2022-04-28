ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shuttered St. Louis restaurant ordered to pay more than $300K in back rent, attorneys fees

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reign Restaurant was closed by authorities in October...

Former Reign Restaurant ordered to pay over $300k

ST. LOUIS – A former Downtown St. Louis nightspot plagued with problems has now been ordered to pay its landlord hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and attorneys fees. Reign Restaurant on Washington Avenue has boarded up its windows and doors. The business was evicted from the space in October. The business was shut […]
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SLMPD captain arrested on accusations of double-dipping with secondary job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain was accused of double-dipping with an unapproved second job. Michael Deeba, 56, was arrested for stealing more than $750. Deeba was a captain at SLMPD but he also worked a second job at Chemline Inc from April 2019 to March 2021. Investigators said Deeba’s employment at Chemline was unapproved and records revealed there were hours logged for both the police department and Chemline that overlapped on 46 occasions with a total of 83 hours, amounting to $4,612.97.
Low-cost air carrier drops St. Louis service

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines has dropped service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the company confirmed. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based airline said it had offered service from Lambert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport two times a week. It wasn't clear when that ceased.
Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
St. Louis Standards: Iowa Buffet Is the Heart of St. Louis' Bar Scene

Carolyn McKinney can't help but chuckle whenever a group of 20-something Cherokee Street scenesters "discovers" Iowa Buffet (2727 Winnebago Street, 314-776-8000), the south-city institution that's been in her life for as long as she can remember. She doesn't know which is funnier — that they think they've found a hidden gem or that her place is suddenly so hip.
$700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor's office

The St. Louis County Council approved a bill this week that would allocate $700,000 to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office. $700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor’s …. New St. Charles County Police video shows fatal shooting. Senior Salute: Check out these graduates. Special picnic baskets support...
St. Louis police union representatives express concern with $1.2B budget

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first meeting of the full Board of Alderman since city leaders advanced the $1.2 billion budget took place Friday with some concerns. There is one section of the budget that is drawing a strong response from the unions representing local police. Out of the $1.2 billion, groups are zeroing in on a few lines in the mayor’s budget like a $7,500 increase in the travel budget and $30,000 in membership fees. The line item shows that in the previous year only $2,500 was set aside for membership fees. The two years before that, it was zero.
Cooper's Hawk Will Open Its Second St. Louis Area Location in St. Peters

The St. Charles County restaurant scene continues to grow, this time thanks to the national restaurant brand Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant (multiple locations including 5300 North Service Road, St. Peters). The chain announced that it will open its second St. Louis area location in St. Peters, bringing to the west side of the Missouri River "an upscale casual dining restaurant with a full-service bar, private dining room and Napa style tasting room." The 10,000 square-foot space will be located near the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and I-70 and is part of The Shoppes at Mid Rivers development that includes several restaurant and retail properties including Pappy's Smokehouse, Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill.
Compass Retirement Solutions gives guidance on handling debt

ST. LOUIS – Debt can be the termite that can eat away your security to retirement. Compass Retirement Solutions is all about helping its clients out of debt. They can come up with a workable and effective plan so that you can retire and exterminate that debt for good. Let them take a look at what’s keeping you from retiring and come up with ways to get you home. rethinkingretirement.net.
Sewer district wants police to relocate St. Louis homeless camp

A property on River Des Peres is where most of the tents are pitched, with some being set up on Metropolitan Sewer District-owned land. Sewer district wants police to relocate St. Louis …. Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season. Webster University offering new program to address …. Crowds...
