MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Big changes are coming for kids and parents, after the Marshall City Council unanimously approved a juvenile curfew ordinance. Children under the age of 17 are required to be home before 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the curfew is needed to help stop the violence among youth.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO