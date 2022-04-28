ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Lincoln, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Lincoln; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WALKER COUNTY, TX
County
Tyler County, WV
County
Doddridge County, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 148 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by late Sunday morning. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 30 and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.0 Sat 11 pm CDT 13.3 13.8 14.3
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubois, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dubois; Orange Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dubois County through 145 AM EDT At 112 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Jasper to 9 miles northwest of Dale. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. Strong thunderstorms will be near Jasper around 125 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional sundowner winds are expected Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind advisories.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Pontotoc; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lafayette, western Union, northwestern Pontotoc and southeastern Marshall Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holly Springs National Forest, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Cambridge, Harmontown, Etta, Springdale, Bethlehem, Tula, Denmark, Pinedale, Thaxton, Algoma, Myrtle, Abbeville, Taylor, Toccopola, Hortontown, Keel, Poolville and Esperanza. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Lenawee, Livingston, Midland, Monroe, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Lenawee; Livingston; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Shiawassee; Washtenaw; Wayne HEAVY RAINFALL WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE LATE NIGHT WEATHER * A large band of showers and thunderstorms will move into the region, mainly along and west of the I-75 corridor, and last until about 400 AM. * Heavy rainfall is the primary hazard with totals near 1 inch possible. IMPACTS * Heavy rainfall will reduce visibility for motorists and produce ponding of water on area roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Graves, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Graves; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calloway, southeastern Caldwell, southeastern Marshall, northwestern Trigg, southeastern Graves and southern Lyon Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Benton to near Lynnville in southern Graves County. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Calloway, southeastern Caldwell, southeastern Marshall, northwestern Trigg, southeastern Graves and southern Lyon Counties, including the following locations... Aurora, Hardin, Kirksey, Harris Grove and Rockcastle. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 45 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA EAST CARROLL MOREHOUSE WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HUMPHREYS IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI LEFLORE IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, BELZONI, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, GREENVILLE, GREENWOOD, HAMBURG, INDIANOLA, ISOLA, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, AND WEST CROSSETT.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA FRANKLIN MADISON RICHLAND TENSAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, NEWELLTON, RAYVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, WATERPROOF, AND WINNSBORO.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Louisiana. Target Area: Caldwell; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caldwell, northeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, Ouachita and eastern Lincoln Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Claiborne, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Farmerville, Richwood, Choudrant, Chatham, Eros, Downsville, Drew, D Arbonne, Vixen, Millhaven, Folksville and Rocky Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA

