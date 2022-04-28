ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine

By Taylor Delandro, Sydney Kalich
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XqcL_0fN6U5GG00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for an additional $33 billion for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs to aid Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.

Biden’s latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — includes more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Also, $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending.

The assistance package, which now heads to Congress for consideration, would be more than twice as large as an initial $13.6 billion of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month and is now almost exhausted. It was meant to signify that the U.S. is not tiring of helping to stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to expand his nation’s control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond. As Russia steps up its assault in Ukraine’s East, the Biden administration says the need for more aid is urgent.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room. “It’s critical this funding gets approved and as quickly as possible.”

The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.

Trevor Reed back in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Biden promised that the U.S. would work to support its allies’ energy needs, saying, “We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of the sanctions.”

Biden said the new package “begins the transition to longer-term security assistance” for Ukraine.

“We need to contribute arms, funding ammunition and the economic support to make their courage and sacrifice have purpose so they can continue this fight and do what they’re doing,” Biden said.

There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the help it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval of assistance seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal’s pathway to enactment unclear.

Biden also asked lawmakers to include an additional $22.5 billion for vaccines, treatments, testing and aid to other countries in continuing efforts to contain COVID-19, saying “we’re running out of supply for therapeutics.”

But that figure, which Biden also requested last month, seems aspirational at best. In a compromise with Republicans, Senate Democrats have already agreed to pare that figure to $10 billion, and reviving the higher amount would be at best an uphill fight.

Biden said he had no preference for whether lawmakers combined the virus funding with the Ukraine package or split them up. “They can do it separately or together,” Biden said, “but we need them both.”

Biden also asked Congress for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs, saying the U.S. was seizing luxury yachts and homes of “bad guys.”

He wants lawmakers to make it a criminal offense for a person to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government,” double the statute of limitations for foreign money laundering offenses to 10 years and expand the definition of “racketeering” under U.S. law to include efforts to evade sanctions.

Biden also asked Congress to allow the federal government to use the proceeds from selling the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to help the people of Ukraine.

‘It’s something I’ll never forget’: Rep. on Reed’s release

The remarks follow more threats from Putin, who warns of “lightning-fast” retaliation against any Western countries that intervene on Ukraine’s behalf. The fighting picked up pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to tw o NATO nations, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment so it can continue its fight.

Biden’s new ask comes as he announced plans last week to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine. The military assistance package includes much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

Biden made it clear Thursday that this support for Ukraine isn’t an escalation of the war.

“We’re not attacking Russia. We’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” he said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KREX

Russia threatens nuclear war as West helps Ukraine

US officials are rushing to provide more help and weapons to Ukraine because, they said, that is making a difference in the war. But that is precisely what Russian officials are blaming for an escalation in this conflict.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

West calling for Ukraine to ‘attack Russia’, Moscow claims

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Moscow said on Thursday. Russia has warned the west to take seriously threats that it will respond to any strikes on its territory while President Putin said on Wednesday that his response would be “lightning fast” should it interefere in its “special military operation” in UkraineThe Kremlin reported a series of blasts in the south of Russia and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Newsnation#Russian#Ukrainian#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy