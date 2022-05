WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Tom Reed (R- NY) says the Department of Health and Human Services is not doing enough to help lower the cost of insulin. “I’m the father of a Type 1 diabetic so insulin costs is very interesting to me,” said Rep. Tom Reed (R- NY). “And the best you have in your testimony to deal with costs is ‘we’ll work to lower the costs of prescription drugs such as capping the costs of insulin at 35 dollars per month. I interpret that as inaccurate. You're doing nothing to lower costs. I agree with my colleague from Texas, Mr. Doggett, all you’re doing is capping the expense on who pays it, who is the patient, the recipient like my son. The bottom line is: is that the best you got?”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO