RGV housing market remains impacted by inflation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Inflation has drastically affected everything around us including the housing market.

A study by the National Association of Realtors states homes located in southern states such as Texas has dipped by 3 percent.

Bruno Zavaleta with Zavaleta Realty said the housing market business is hard to predict because it is ever-changing.

Zavaleta said the housing market is still a seller’s market. However, this year’s home sales have been different compared to last year.

“We worked a lot but this year we are seeing kinda a little of a slow down because the inventory is still kinda tight, if you don’t have inventory, you can’t sell much”, he said.

According to Zavaleta, there is an increase in people who are deciding to rent rather than buy a home.

He said his realtor business normally does yearly rentals but is now seeing a demand for six-month rentals.

He said the majority of short-term rentals are people out of state who simply want to get a sense of the local housing market.

“Some of them are renting just to get a feel of the market to see if they like it down here, do they like SpaceX, before you make that big commitment of buying a home because it is a big commitment, he said.”

Another reason for more people renting is the lack of homes up for sale.

According to Zavaleta, more homes are needed in the housing market to align both the seller and buyers’ markets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.