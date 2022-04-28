Idaho is in a drought. Here’s how Boise’s rainfall compares to other areas in the state

After an incredibly dry start to 2022 that saw the Boise area pick up just 2.32 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service — Boise’s average total rainfall by late April is typically about 4.85 inches — drought conditions are worsening again in the state capital and throughout Idaho.

Just over three-quarters of an inch of rainfall in Boise in April has helped conditions somewhat for the Treasure Valley, but statewide the percentage of the state either abnormally dry or higher is increasing, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System .

Just one month ago, 87.2% of the state was considered abnormally dry, the lowest level of drought — that percentage now stands at 94.7% as of Wednesday.

Almost 95% of Idaho is considering abnormally dry. Just one month ago that figure stood at 87.2%. Another month of below-average rainfall for much of the Gem State contributed to the increase in drought. Drought.Gov

Although no part of the state is currently in the most severe category of exceptional drought, 4.6% of the state is considered in extreme drought, the second-worst level. Last month, only 1.2% of the state was in an extreme drought.

The lack of snowfall in late 2021 and early 2022 throughout central and southern Idaho significantly contributes to the drought conditions. When winter ends, and we head into spring, the state relies on the melting snowpack to serve the state reservoirs. Even with the 0.77 inches of rain that have fallen in the Boise area and other locations in April, it’s not enough to help drought conditions.

The following interactive graph shows the annual rainfall for four Idaho counties, including Ada County, and shows how each county stacks up to each other in annual rainfall. Data is compiled by the National Centers for Environmental Information .

Ada County has been experiencing the least amount of rainfall per year among the four counties over the last ten years but is experiencing around average rainfall , according to the National Weather Service, keeping the county in mainly a moderate drought instead of severe or worse.

Boundary County is the northernmost county in the state and is enjoying the least drought conditions, too, with just 5.58% of the county considered abnormally dry. Not as a coincidence, the county also has received the most precipitation in the last 10 years among the four counties. But even then, precipitation rates have decreased.

Northeast of Boise in Boise County, where the Boise Mountains come closest to Ada County, drought conditions are considered severe or worse in 98% of the county. The county saw an above-average 27.8 inches of precipitation in 2021, but despite the annual average since 1996 being about 22 inches , the county is still experiencing drought conditions compared to what it is accustomed to.

Franklin County is experiencing the worst drought in the Gem State, with the whole county considered to be in a severe drought .

