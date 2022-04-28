ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than $577K going into Michigan EV services

By Izzy Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six new EV services are coming to Michigan, following a recent funding announcement from Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

The six mobility companies: Chargeway, eCAMION, ElectricFish, Fleet Lab, MoGo and Volta will receive more than $577,000 in total funding through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform .

Projects in Lansing, Traverse City, Port Austin, Allegan County, Burt Township, Monroe, Ann Arbor, Detroit and DTE Energy’s Service Territory are set to see more EV infrastructure.

Whether we are supporting electric vehicle manufacturing, industry-leading research campuses, or training the talent of the future to adapt to this electrified landscape, we understand in Michigan the value of innovating in our current mobility ecosystems to support the needs of the future. These grant recipients represent the next phase in our state’s evolution as a mobility leader and will undoubtedly help pave the way for our continued economic growth and success in this space.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants focus on encouraging electric vehicle implementation and charging infrastructure buildout, increasing access to affordable and reliable transportation options, and modernizing existing transportation systems.

Chargeway ($150,000 – Lansing, Traverse City)

Chargeway will work in coordination with the Michigan Auto Dealers Association, DTE, Consumers Energy, Michigan Clean Cities, the Lansing Board of Water & Light, and Traverse City Light & Power to identify dealerships in Lansing and Traverse City to take part in the Accelerating Dealership EV Sales with Chargeway program. The program will use Chargeway’s software platform as both a training and sales tool for dealerships, and as an educational tool for car shoppers.

Michigan is the birthplace of the modern automobile, and as the industry evolves through electrification it is fitting that these advancements would be accelerated in this state. Mobility has improved through electrification, providing consumers with a more powerful fuel that is also far more affordable, cleaner and available everywhere, including in their homes. That is why the Chargeway team is so excited to be working with the Michigan Auto Dealers Association and electric utilities throughout Michigan to bring the ‘electric fuel’ experience home for residents.”

Matt Teske, Founder and CEO of Chargeway

Chargeway retail kiosks will also be put in certain auto dealerships in Michigan. Car shoppers will be able to download the Chargeway mobile app to take their electric vehicle research and shopping experiences with them.

eCAMION ($86,690 – Port Austin)

eCAMION, along with EGLE, DTE and the Village of Port Austin, will install its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Port Austin.

“eCAMION’s chargers and BESS are future-proofed, meaning that as the power demands of EVs increase, we can respond very quickly to increase energy output that could easily be doubled with minor changes, and possibly even as little as a different cable,” said Michael McCoy, Strategic Sales Executive for eCAMION USA Inc.

ElectricFish ($72,000 – DTE Electric service territory)

In a partnership with DTE Electric, ElectricFish will install a microgrid-integrated DC Fast Charging system at a public site.

In addition to charging electric vehicles, the system will provide backup energy to a local grid feeder to boost the site’s resiliency.

At ElectricFish, we unlock resilient and equitable electrification to tackle climate change at scale. With support from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, we are excited to partner with DTE Electric in the mobility capital of the world to accelerate the widespread adoption of grid-resilient, electric transportation.”

Vince Wong, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at ElectricFish

Fleet Lab ($90,000 – Burt Township, Allegan County, Monroe, Ann Arbor)

Fleet Lab, along with partners Burt Township School District, Allegan Area Integrated School District, St. Mary Catholic Central High School and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, will add its Community Optimized Student Transportation system in three Michigan school districts.

“Students attend our school from a large area surrounding Monroe,” said Sean Jorgensen, President of St. Mary Catholic Central High School. “This trial deployment will help get our kids to school safely and quickly, enabling them to get more sleep while also saving parents lots of time.”

Fleet Lab will recruit, vet and train drivers to transport students in specially equipped, electric passenger vans.

Tony Barnes, Superintendent of Burt Township School District, added, “we have been advertising for drivers for over three years with no success. Burt is working with Fleet Lab to hire drivers and help support our school’s mission of providing a high quality, environmentally-focused, technologically-superior education for east central UP youth.”

MoGo ($80,000 – Detroit)

MoGo will use their awarded grant to build a 15-dock electric charging bike share station with a solar panel roof in a Detroit neighborhood with partners Michigan Central Innovation District LLC , PBSC Urban Solutions, Shift Transit and SkyHook.

Charging will be 100% solar-powered.

“We are grateful to the State of Michigan and their partners for providing this grant to MoGo,” said Adriel Thornton, Executive Director for MoGo. “This will allow us to expand on providing equitable, affordable, and healthy transportation to the community in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”

Volta ($98,750 – DTE Electric service territory)

After researching areas with DTE, Volta will install six Level 2 and two DC Fast charging stations at four different locations that have lower income and focus on environmental justice.

Additionally, a portion of the funds provided by DTE will be used to educate customers on the benefits of electric vehicles and available incentives that can make them more affordable by promoting DTE’s programs on large digital screens at Volta’s electric vehicle charging stations.

The transition to electric mobility should benefit everyone. This program is squarely targeted at improving equitable access to EV charging infrastructure in Michigan, and it leverages the unique strengths of DTE, Volta, and the state, together. We are proud to partner with the OFME to bring more Volta stations to Michigan in areas where they will make the most impact.”

Drew Bennett, Executive Vice President of network operations at Volta

