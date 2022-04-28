ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway safety projects coming to Corpus Christi

By Myra Sanchez
 2 days ago
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the Corpus Christi City Council approved a contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for $17,548.10 in order to reimburse costs for three projects within the 2022 Highway Safety Improvements Program (HSIP).

The agreement with TxDOT will help with funding for advanced warning signals, traffic signs, speed bumps, and school zone improvements for the following locations:

  • South Port Avenue from Tarlton Street to Sarita Street
  • Texan Trail from Staples Street to Buccaneer Drive
  • Texan Trail from Buccaneer Drive to Swantner Drive

City officials say the total amount of these improvements is roughly $110,988.10. The project is being designed by Public Works and it is currently in the final design stage, with construction set to begin in August 2022.

TxDOT's HSIP is a grant that covers 90% of construction costs for highway safety projects with a goal of reducing severe traffic accidents in the proposed area.

"Under this program, the Local Government entity is responsible for all other costs such as design, right of way, permitting, and TxDOT administrative fees," said city officials in a release.

The advance funding agreement will allow the City of Corpus Christi to pay its required portion of the project's costs, according to city officials.

