Boise, ID

Boise concert tickets will be slashed to $25 for 24 summer shows — one-week sale

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

It’s that time of year again for thrifty music fans.

Live Nation, the world’s leading concert promoter, is about to unleash its annual “Concert Week” promotion. That means bargains will be bountiful in the Boise area.

Tickets to 24 concerts in the Treasure Valley will go on special for $25 — no taxes or hidden fees. They include four shows at the Ford Idaho Center and 11 shows at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — both in Nampa — and nine at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.

The cheap prices start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, and last until 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, or until the discounted allotments evaporate. Thousands of tickets will be available, but quantities are limited. Each year during the promotion, some shows blow out in the first hour. Others last for days. Some of the deals are bigger scores than others. In all, Live Nation is offering its “Concert Week” deal for about 3,700 shows in North America.

All tickets at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will be general-admission lawn. All tickets at the Revolution Center will be general-admission, too. Looking for $25 reserved seats? You’ll find some for Ford Idaho Center shows.

Tickets will be available at fordidahocenter.com , cttouringid.com and ticketmaster.com .

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Halsey on June 15

Dirty Heads with SOJA on June 28

Slightly Stoopid and Pepper on July 8

The Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October on July 15

Dispatch, O.A.R and G. Love on July 28

The Chicks on Aug. 6

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer on Aug. 20

Korn and Evanescence on Sept. 10

Flogging Molly with The Interrupters on Sept. 14

LANY with Surfaces on Sept. 20

Rufus Du Sol on Sept. 30

Fitz and the Tantrums are coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Ford Idaho Center arena

New Kids on The Block on June 7

Slipknot on July 11

Backstreet Boys on Aug. 19

Thomas Rhett on Oct. 6

Revolution Concert House and Event Center

311 on May 21

Starset on June 1

King Princess on July 9

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on July 17

The Dead South on Aug. 2

Jo Dee Messina on Aug. 5

Daughtry on Aug. 9

Simple Plan and Sum 41 on Aug. 16

Mother Mother on Sept. 29

The Revolution Concert House in Garden City holds 2,200 concertgoers.

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
