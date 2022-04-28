ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUJBn_0fN6Rr8k00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes.

The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police.

The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects:

Alex Andrew Ranney , 29, was charged with felony larceny. Police said Ranney is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown in the South Tunnel Road area.

Patrick Michael Rogers , 37, has 10 warrants that include shoplifting, larceny and second-degree trespassing. Police said he is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown.

Austin Andrew Enderle , 24, has two warrants that include larceny of a motor vehicle.

Austin K. Geddings , 25, was charged with larceny of a merchant. Police said he is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown.

Jesse Lee Smith , 33, was charged with felony larceny.

Adam Ryan Clark , 37, was charged with felony larceny. Police said his last known address was in Candler.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 thieves captured, 2 wanted in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two people Thursday and continues to search for two more suspects. According to the police, a few thieves broke into a business at the 100 block of South Tunnel Road early Thursday morning. The suspects left with more than $10,000 in merchandise and attempted to destroy […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman wanted for shoplifting at Asheville outlets

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is wanted by the Asheville Police Department for shoplifting at Asheville outlets. Karen Delois Grant, 42, is wanted for committing several felony larcenies in recent weeks, APD said. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Grant, contact APD by calling (828) 252-1110.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Candler, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: Felon arrested for carrying stolen firearm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A felon was arrested Tuesday on gun charges in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, Dillon Lee Hodsden, 23, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. The police department said the arrest was made while officers were conducting crime prevention efforts in the central […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Shoplifting#Ryan Clark#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy