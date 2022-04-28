Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes.

The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police.

The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects:

Alex Andrew Ranney , 29, was charged with felony larceny. Police said Ranney is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown in the South Tunnel Road area.

Patrick Michael Rogers , 37, has 10 warrants that include shoplifting, larceny and second-degree trespassing. Police said he is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown.

Austin Andrew Enderle , 24, has two warrants that include larceny of a motor vehicle.

Austin K. Geddings , 25, was charged with larceny of a merchant. Police said he is believed to be homeless and is frequently downtown.

Jesse Lee Smith , 33, was charged with felony larceny.

Adam Ryan Clark , 37, was charged with felony larceny. Police said his last known address was in Candler.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling (828) 252-1110.

