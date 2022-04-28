ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards says he will ‘proudly’ sign bill addressing wage issues in Louisiana

By Stacie Richard
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A bill addressing the wage issues in the Capital City will be presented to the House...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 38

Boy Mom
2d ago

the costs has already skyrocketed. Making more money with a higher wage and cant afford the cost of living is not balanced. we have already experienced the price increase once this year

Reply(1)
12
P-K twa
2d ago

Edwards doesn’t do anything for Louisiana citizens or for this state. Poor excuse for ah governor and that’s the bottom line.

Reply
15
Boy Mom
2d ago

women should have been getting paid more and women most likely are the ones with more student loans, more responsibility, and have a family to provide for in low income areas. this wage gap can help but is this the time??? with inflation on everything as is??

Reply(5)
7
Related
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana Senate committee clears bill that could end income reporting for merit-based scholarship

(The Center Square) — A bill to eliminate reporting of family income for Louisiana’s merit-based scholarship program has cleared the Senate Committee on Education. Committee members voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 81, sponsored by Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, to eliminate family income in reporting requirements for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarship.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#House
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTAL

Look what they call the Louisiana ‘ditch lily’ now

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Once a year, for about a month, they’re still standing. Because they used to grow just about anywhere in Louisiana, in swamps, marshes, and mostly in ditches, they used to call them “ditch lilies”. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill...
MANDEVILLE, LA
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WJTV 12

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy