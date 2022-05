Sun Harvest Citrus: The Cider Mill of Southwest Florida. For the last 30 years, my family has been visiting one orange juice establishment in Florida known as Sun Harvest Citrus. Sun Harvest Citrus erected a packing and retail facility in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1990. My family’s running joke is that we equate this to a similar juice-making business from the north that processes apples called cider mills. I wrote an article about them here:

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO