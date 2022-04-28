ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

By Simon Druker
 2 days ago
April 28 (UPI) -- A Powerball lottery ticket worth $473.1 million was sold in Arizona, the Multi-State Lottery Association announced on Thursday.

The winning ticket for Wednesday's draw ticket comes with an immediate cash payment of $283,269,626.72, or a $473,100,000 annuity.

The annuity option is paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The draw's lucky numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68. The Powerball number was 4.

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, according to Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar.

"We are excited to celebrate this huge $473.1 million Powerball jackpot win for one very lucky Arizonan," Edgar said.

"This is the biggest ever jackpot won on a single ticket in our state, and it is a life-changing moment for this winner. It also means millions of dollars to our state's economy, to this winner's community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales."

Over 1.4 million tickets won cash prizes of some amount in Wednesday's draw, while one ticket sold in Indiana matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

This marks the third time a Powerball jackpot has been won this year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million

Powerball set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016, with the record prize shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Comments / 15

Small c conservative
2d ago

Paid off over 30 years is a scam . What if he/she dies next month? Does the government keep the rest?

Reply(2)
7
