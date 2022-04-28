Surveillance video sheds new light on mysterious death of Mexican girl Debanhi Escobar, 18, as she fights with young man before she was discovered dead inside motel water tank

The Mexican teenager who was found dead inside a motel water tank was filmed purchasing liquor with her two female friends and fighting with a young man outside a party, then walking on a road and later running into a motel before her mysterious death, new surveillance camera footage revealed.

The videos obtained by Milenio television Wednesday show 18-year-old law student Debanhi Escobar arguing and being chased by an individual the morning of April 9 before she slapped and kicked him. Her two girlfriends and several young men then rushed over to intervene, according to the video.

Moments later, another security video camera captured Escobar getting into the back of a taxi driven by Juan David Cuellar, who snapped the last haunting photograph of Escobar standing on the side of a road. Another video shows Escobar, now sitting in the front passenger seat, getting out of the taxi near the Nueva Castilla Motel, where authorities discovered her body April 21.

Prosecutors trying to piece together Escobar's movements after getting out of the cab also released a video showing her walking on a sidewalk and then crossing to the middle of a road before returning to the sidewalk.

She kept walking and briefly stopped in front of Transportes Internacionales Alcosa, a trucking company, at 4:29 am - three minutes after Cuellar took her photo.

The attorney general’s office provided additional video footage that showed the teenager running towards the motel driveway at 4:35 am and looking through the door of a restaurant located in front of the motel a minute later.

Escobar then fell into one of the three uncovered cisterns, hit her head and drowned, according to Eduardo Villagómez, director of the state’s forensic services

'She was alive (for a moment) where she was found and there was an opportunity for her to react,' he said.

The cause of the death was a contusion to the skull and it is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

It remains unclear if she accidentally fell into the cistern or was pushed.

The prosecutor’s office said that the motel didn’t have any surveillance cameras mounted in the area where the water tanks are located.

Attorney general Gustavo Guerrero, who has been trying to show transparency amidst accusations from the teenager’s family that information from the investigation has been withheld, also announced the firings of prosecutors Rodolfo Salinas and Javier Caballero from the kidnapping and missing persons units for omitting details.

'We have to put together the puzzle with what we have and what is obtained to clarify the reason for Debanhi's death,' Guerrero said.

Mario Escobar still is not ruling out that his daughter was murdered and has considered exhuming her body to conduct a second autopsy.

'There are many hypotheses, like my daughter could have been alive, like could she have been kidnapped, how she fell without seeing, how she could have been placed there,' he said. 'In other words, so that you understand me, we do not rule out any line of investigation. I think I am calm… because they are answering what we have talked about.'

The family hopes the new details will help solve the mystery behind Debanhi Escobar’s death.

'Unfortunately, my daughter is not here. But what my wife and I are asking for … is that this case be clarified,' Mario Escobar said. 'We want everything to be clarified for us to be calm. Right now as a family we are calm in the aspect that we have somewhere to cry to my daughter, where to bring her a rose.'

Debanhi Escobar was reported missing April after failing to return home following a night out with her two friends.

Cuellar picked up the three young women after one of them requested a taxi via the DiDi ride share app.

He dropped them off at a bar and gave them his personal number after they asked if he would be available to pick them up later that night.

In an interview with INFO7 television on Tuesday night, Cuellar revealed he got a WhatsApp message around 4am from one of the two girls, but when he arrived, Escobar got into the vehicle and the friends took off in a separate car.

Once inside the vehicle, Escobar told him that the girls were bad friends because they had left her behind.

Cuellar recalled that she cried and he tried to get her home address to drop her off, but she refused to provide it. He then sent a message to one of the girls, requesting directions to Escobar's home, but she too declined to provide it.

At one point, Escobar asked for a cellphone charging cable, stepped out from the rear passenger seat and sat in the front.

Cuellar said Escobar was making incoherent comments and he again asked for her address.

She asked Cuellar to drop her off at another party, but when they got to that location, she didn't get out.

Cuellar said he eventually got her home address from her friends, but as he started to drive Escobar there, she asked him to stop and got out.

'That is where I took the photo and I notify her friend that she got out,' said Cuellar, who parked his car and then drove off after she refused to get back inside.

'From the first moment, I wanted to help her,' Cuellar said. 'I told her there was no problem. I'll take you to your house. Just tell me where you live.'