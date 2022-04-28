ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Surveillance video sheds new light on mysterious death of Mexican girl Debanhi Escobar, 18, as she fights with young man before she was discovered dead inside motel water tank

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Mexican teenager who was found dead inside a motel water tank was filmed purchasing liquor with her two female friends and fighting with a young man outside a party, then walking on a road and later running into a motel before her mysterious death, new surveillance camera footage revealed.

The videos obtained by Milenio television Wednesday show 18-year-old law student Debanhi Escobar arguing and being chased by an individual the morning of April 9 before she slapped and kicked him. Her two girlfriends and several young men then rushed over to intervene, according to the video.

Moments later, another security video camera captured Escobar getting into the back of a taxi driven by Juan David Cuellar, who snapped the last haunting photograph of Escobar standing on the side of a road. Another video shows Escobar, now sitting in the front passenger seat, getting out of the taxi near the Nueva Castilla Motel, where authorities discovered her body April 21.

Prosecutors trying to piece together Escobar's movements after getting out of the cab also released a video showing her walking on a sidewalk and then crossing to the middle of a road before returning to the sidewalk.

She kept walking and briefly stopped in front of Transportes Internacionales Alcosa, a trucking company, at 4:29 am - three minutes after Cuellar took her photo.

The attorney general’s office provided additional video footage that showed the teenager running towards the motel driveway at 4:35 am and looking through the door of a restaurant located in front of the motel a minute later.

Escobar then fell into one of the three uncovered cisterns, hit her head and drowned, according to Eduardo Villagómez, director of the state’s forensic services

'She was alive (for a moment) where she was found and there was an opportunity for her to react,' he said.

The cause of the death was a contusion to the skull and it is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flZoq_0fN6QF9700
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old law student who was reported missing after partying with friends April 8 and found dead inside an uncovered cistern at a motel in Nuevo León, Mexico, on April 21. New videos have come out that showed her and two friends buying liquor hours before she got into a fight with young man outside a party. She would then board a taxi before requesting to get out, and was spotted on camera walking near a truck company and running into the motel 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQbCR_0fN6QF9700
A security camera captured the moment Debanhi Escobar (right) and a young man fight outside a property the early morning of April 9 where they attended a party in Escobedo, a city in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo León. She had gone out with two girlfriends the night of April 8 but never made it back home and was reported missing. She was found in a water tank at a motel April 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwgAt_0fN6QF9700
The Nuevo León Office of the Attorney General released a video Wednesday that shows Debanhi Escobar walking by a trucking company the morning of April 9 moments before she entered a motel where she was discovered dead April 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0j7A_0fN6QF9700
The Mexican teenager was picked up by a security camera running to the Nueva Castilla Motel, where according to investigators, she fell in one of the three cisterns and was found dead April 21

It remains unclear if she accidentally fell into the cistern or was pushed.

The prosecutor’s office said that the motel didn’t have any surveillance cameras mounted in the area where the water tanks are located.

Attorney general Gustavo Guerrero, who has been trying to show transparency amidst accusations from the teenager’s family that information from the investigation has been withheld, also announced the firings of prosecutors Rodolfo Salinas and Javier Caballero from the kidnapping and missing persons units for omitting details.

'We have to put together the puzzle with what we have and what is obtained to clarify the reason for Debanhi's death,' Guerrero said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLTSa_0fN6QF9700
Debanhi Escobar was photographed by a rideshare app driver identified as 47-year-old Jesús Nuevo León, Mexico, the morning of April 9 after she decided to get out of the car following an alleged argument
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SnhV_0fN6QF9700
The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was located inside a water tank on a property next to the Nueva Castilla Motel in Nuevo León, Mexico

Mario Escobar still is not ruling out that his daughter was murdered and has considered exhuming her body to conduct a second autopsy.

'There are many hypotheses, like my daughter could have been alive, like could she have been kidnapped, how she fell without seeing, how she could have been placed there,' he said. 'In other words, so that you understand me, we do not rule out any line of investigation. I think I am calm… because they are answering what we have talked about.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mrwW_0fN6QF9700
Debanhi Escobar went out to party with two girlfriends April 8 in Escobedo, Mexico, before she was reported missing after failing to return home. She was found inside a water tank on the grounds of a motel April 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THt92_0fN6QF9700
Taxi driver Juan David Cuellar said Debanhi Escobar's friends refused to provide her home address 

The family hopes the new details will help solve the mystery behind Debanhi Escobar’s death.

'Unfortunately, my daughter is not here. But what my wife and I are asking for … is that this case be clarified,' Mario Escobar said. 'We want everything to be clarified for us to be calm. Right now as a family we are calm in the aspect that we have somewhere to cry to my daughter, where to bring her a rose.'

Debanhi Escobar was reported missing April after failing to return home following a night out with her two friends.

Cuellar picked up the three young women after one of them requested a taxi via the DiDi ride share app.

He dropped them off at a bar and gave them his personal number after they asked if he would be available to pick them up later that night.

In an interview with INFO7 television on Tuesday night, Cuellar revealed he got a WhatsApp message around 4am from one of the two girls, but when he arrived, Escobar got into the vehicle and the friends took off in a separate car.

Once inside the vehicle, Escobar told him that the girls were bad friends because they had left her behind.

Cuellar recalled that she cried and he tried to get her home address to drop her off, but she refused to provide it. He then sent a message to one of the girls, requesting directions to Escobar's home, but she too declined to provide it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBf2G_0fN6QF9700
Dolores Bazaldua (left) and Mario Escobar (right), the parents of Debanhi Escobar, are consoled by a priest during a mass on Saturday before their 18-year-old daughter was laid to rest in Galeana, Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0u3K_0fN6QF9700
Debanhi Escobar's death is being investigated as a feminicide

At one point, Escobar asked for a cellphone charging cable, stepped out from the rear passenger seat and sat in the front.

Cuellar said Escobar was making incoherent comments and he again asked for her address.

She asked Cuellar to drop her off at another party, but when they got to that location, she didn't get out.

Cuellar said he eventually got her home address from her friends, but as he started to drive Escobar there, she asked him to stop and got out.

'That is where I took the photo and I notify her friend that she got out,' said Cuellar, who parked his car and then drove off after she refused to get back inside.

'From the first moment, I wanted to help her,' Cuellar said. 'I told her there was no problem. I'll take you to your house. Just tell me where you live.'

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Escobar
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Missing Person#Video Camera#The Mexican#Dead Inside#Violent Crime#Milenio
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy