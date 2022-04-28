ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he will comply with the courts if judge says they cannot lift Title 42 in May when pressed on Democrats who have criticized his plans to end border COVID restrictions

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration would comply with the courts on Title 42, the public health order being used to turn away migrants at the border.

The administration had planned to end the use of the Trump-era order on May 23 but a federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked that move until a further hearing on the matter.

Biden said he will leave the fate of the public health policy in the judiciary's hands.

'We had proposed to eliminate that policy by the end of May. The court has said we can't so far and what the court says we're going to do. The court could come along and say we cannot do that and that's it,' Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the situation.

The court order blocks the administration from beginning to wind-down Title 42 ahead of its planned May 23 conclusion, but doesn't stop the policy being axed on that date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wz87M_0fN6Q5P600
President Joe Biden said he would comply with the courts on Title 42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0zCL_0fN6Q5P600
Asylum-seekers gather at the Plaza Las Americas migrant tent camp in Reynosa, Mexico - experts expect a surge in border crossings if Title 42 is lifted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbwNx_0fN6Q5P600
Migrants of different nationalities walk in a caravan, through the main avenues of Tapachula in Chiapas, Mexico

US District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a critical hearing on May 13 in Lafayette to hear arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.

Twenty-one states have sued to stop the order from being lifted, citing concerns about the impact on their states due to the surge in migrants expected to enter the U.S. after it's lifted.

Several Democrats, particularly those in border states, have questioned what the administration's plan is to deal with the expected influx. On the other side of the political spectrum, progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to end the policy, calling it inhumane.

The issue is rapidly becoming a political hot potato ahead of the November midterm election, which will decide control of Congress.

Migrants have been expelled more than 1.7 million times under the policy.

Some predictions have suggested that about 12,000 to 13,000 migrants a day could cross the southern border once the policy is no longer in place.

The Biden administration has been preparing for up to 18,000 daily border crossings - a massive increase over the current rate of about 8,000 a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1fUy_0fN6Q5P600
 A migrant waits on the Mexican side of the border after United States Customs and Border Protection officers detained a couple of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border on the beach, in Tijuana,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJ3g8_0fN6Q5P600
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted during two separate budget hearings on Wednesday that the southern border crisis is being 'effectively managed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxXUv_0fN6Q5P600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUImO_0fN6Q5P600

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted to Congress this week that the situation at the southern border is being 'effectively managed' by the administration.

'We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain,' Mayorkas said in opening remarks at both hearings on Wednesday. 'It was not built to manage the current levels of migration flow.'

'Only Congress can fix it,' he insisted.

He also also solely blamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for repealing Title 42, claiming that the CDC has 'exclusive jurisdiction' of the public health measure.

But, he noted, the administration has a plan in place.

'Under this administration, our department has been executing a comprehensive strategy to secure our borders and rebuild our immigration system,' Mayorkas said in his opening remarks. 'With the Title 42 public health order set to be lifted, we expect migration levels to increase as smugglers seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants.'

Republicans repeatedly hammered Mayorkas on border strategy when he testified on Capitol Hill.

But border-state Democrats up for reelection in the November midterms have voiced frustration about the White House's handling of the issue, accusing it of failing to come up with a Plan B for controlling the border.

The Senate was deadlocked Wednesday over a push to pass legislation that would keep Title 42 from ending.

Republicans are likely to demand a vote reinstate the measure as part of any action to approve the next tranche of covid-19 relief -- and both of those initiatives could end up entangled in legislation to greenlight further aid to Ukraine, which is battling a two-month invasion by Russia.

Biden announced on Thursday that he was tying his request in $33 billion in aid to the Ukraine to his request for $22.5 billion to fight covid.

The administration is trying to ease fears with releasing limited details of their border strategy.

According to a Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by CNN, US Customs and Border Protection deployed 600 officers and agents to the US-Mexico border and is expanding its capacity to hold around 18,000 migrants in custody, up from 13,000.

The administration, which began offering Covid-19 vaccines to migrants earlier this year, is expanding sites to 24 locations to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by May 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Covid#Immigration Policy#Border Crossings#U S Customs#Trump#The White House
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kevin McCarthy calls Biden's bid to wipe student loan debt a 'Socialist Democrats plot' where the winners will be high-earners and universities - and the losers are 'every single American'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday night called President Joe Biden's suggestion that he may wipe out some federal student loan debt a 'plot' by 'Socialist Democrats.'. The California Republican rolled out a list of 'winners' and 'losers' should the president follows through on forgiving part of the $1.6...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy