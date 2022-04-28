Trooper injured after vehicle struck his stopped patrol car along interstate 70

Ellis, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol officials, this unfortunate accident occurred on Tuesday.

It happened on I-70.

KHP officials said that the responding trooper was performing a truck inspection when he was struck by another commercial motor vehicle that failed to move left for him.

Per reports, trooper Summers was standing at/in the door of the truck he was inspecting when this happened.

Thankfully he was not seriously injured.

Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi lane highway.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.