ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis, KS

Trooper injured after vehicle struck his stopped patrol car along interstate 70

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG043_0fN6OvHL00

Ellis, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol officials, this unfortunate accident occurred on Tuesday.

It happened on I-70.

KHP officials said that the responding trooper was performing a truck inspection when he was struck by another commercial motor vehicle that failed to move left for him.

Per reports, trooper Summers was standing at/in the door of the truck he was inspecting when this happened.

Thankfully he was not seriously injured.

Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi lane highway.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Ellis, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Vehicle#Interstate 70#Trooper#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Khp
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
womenworking.com

At Least Four Killed After Bridge Collapses Due to Traffic Jam

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show actual scene. Photo for illustrative purposes only. An old and damaged bridge collapsed on Wednesday during heavy traffic in a central Philippine town, killing at least four people and injuring at least 23 more. About a dozen vehicles fell into the river...
ACCIDENTS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed  in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

BREAKING: 4 injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Four people have been shot after gunfire erupts in Springfield overnight. We called Springfield Police and Sgt. David Krauss told us crews were called to the 1300 block of Clifton Avenue after a shooting was reported. According to emergancy scanner traffic, crews responded to the shooting around...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy