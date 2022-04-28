Guest View: Fruits of our labor

Few landscaping endeavors contain the passion and careful preservation of Lotusland, the 37-acre Montecito estate purchased by Madame Ganna Walska in 1941. A well-known Polish opera singer and socialite, Walska developed an obsession with plants from all corners of the world and used her eccentric design sensibility to arrange them. She embraced the region’s exceptional microclimate, accommodating desert-loving cacti, humidity-loving ferns, water-loving lotus flowers, and so much in between. After she passed in 1984, Walska left the estate to a foundation that began sharing it with the public six years later: all 20 gardens comprising 3,400 plants and more than 35,000 specimens.
