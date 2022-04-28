ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the Bjorling Road area

 2 days ago
Riley County, KANSAS – According to the Riley County Fire District #1, this unfortunate incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It happened near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 11 p.m. but said that the fire chief and crew will be back Wednesday morning to check for hot spots.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you see large areas of smoke in other parts of the county please call 911 to report it.

There were not any reports of injuries or structure damage, officials said.

Hot spots continue to be a concern with this fire, especially as winds increase.

Manhattan Fire Department personnel, as well as crews from the Blue Rapids and Waterville Fire Departments in Marshall County provided assistance and support.

No estimates for number of acres burned or percent of control are available at this time.

This fire was caused by a permitted, controlled burn in the area that got out of control.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

