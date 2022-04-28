ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing workers recover $94K in back wages

By Izzy Martin
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor has uncovered shady business practices from multiple adult foster care locations in the Capital city.

According to a statement from the Department of Labor, Gracious Adult Foster Care misclassified seven of its residential healthcare providers as independent contractors.

Under the independent contractor classification, Gracious Adult Foster Care was able to pay their employees a fixed salary for all hours worked, denying the seven employees their full overtime wages.

Additionally, the actions of the adult home care facilities violated the Fair Labor Standards Act .

Approximately $94,706 was recovered for the workers impacted.

