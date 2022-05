Wish You Were Here—a new play opening Monday at Playwrights Horizons in New York—centers on five dear friends in Karaj, Iran, about 30 miles outside of Tehran. Aged 20-ish at the top of the show and in their early 30s by the end, they’re captured doing the things that young women do: chatting, smoking, sniping, cursing, waxing each other’s legs, and wondering about their futures. That the Iran-Iraq War is breaking out around them is relevant but not strictly central to their stories, at least not at first; they mostly think it’s a drag. But the war—and time—does change things.

