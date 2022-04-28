ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington residents can dispose of prescription drugs and vaping products at take back events on April 30

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington State Health Care Authority announcement. About 75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that was not prescribed for them, usually taken from a friend or family member. Simple steps like safely disposing of unused medications can stop them from being misused. Communities throughout the state...

