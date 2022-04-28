Washington residents can dispose of prescription drugs and vaping products at take back events on April 30

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $561,131 for West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will help DHHR as it transitions the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline to a new number, 9-8-8. “Suicide is a serious issue for any state, which is why it is critical that we do all we can to make sure resources are available to those who are struggling,” Senator Capito said. “I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation that designated 9-8-8 as the three-digit number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline—an important resource that can go a long way in helping save lives. This funding is welcome news, and will help support implementation of this effort. West Virginia has the 10th highest rate of suicide in the country, and it is the 12th leading cause of death in our state. We absolutely must do all we can to meet West Virginians where they are and get them the help they need and deserve.”

