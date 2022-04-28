Fire destroys a mobile home structure
The Junction City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 0729 a.m. Wednesday at 948 Grant Ave. No....jcpost.com
The Junction City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 0729 a.m. Wednesday at 948 Grant Ave. No....jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0