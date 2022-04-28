Next A Quiet Place Film Title Revealed

Warner Bros.’ all-star Barbie — starring Margot Robbie — will drive into theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday evening.
Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll, topping a call sheet whose names range from Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu to Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp to Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach...
