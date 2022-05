On this Earth Day, Friday, April 22, the public is invited to drop off paper to be shredded and recycled, small electronics like computers and smartphones for reuse used books to be sent overseas, sweaters to be given to those in need and, used items to help with the SPCA. Dropoff will be at the Farmers’ Market, 275 Harry S Truman Parkway at Riva Road, from 9 to noon. Volunteers will be there available to assist.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO