18 recipes that will make you fall in love with artichokes over and over again

By Kelly Vaughan
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zsEd_0fN6LnUy00

Artichoke season is here! Join me and jump up and down, please. Artichokes are ridiculously underrated — especially crispy quick-fried artichoke hearts or grilled artichokes topped with salsa verde, which are my two favorite preparations. Whether you're working with canned and marinated artichoke hearts or fresh artichokes, there are so many ways to cook artichokes (18, in fact!) that you'll fall in love over and over again.

Our best artichoke recipes

1. Vegan Creamed Asparagus with Artichoke Hearts

Our new favorite spring recipe is so creamy, so cheesy (yet it's made with no cheese at all!), and remarkably easy to make. "I used miso and artichoke hearts to mimic the salty umami quality of Parmesan cheese, and blended cashews for a smooth texture," explains recipe developer Nisha Melvani.

2. Tuna Artichoke Melt

We love how the chewy, slightly salty quality of marinated artichoke hearts meshes perfectly with oil-packed tuna in this four-ingredient sandwich.

3. Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Frittata with Arugula

A trio of spring's finest vegetables — spinach, artichokes, and arugula — join hands and hearts and voices (yes, that's a Dirty Dancing reference) for this spring frittata that you'll scramble to make (and yes, that's an egg joke).

4. Cheesy Artichoke Melts with Crushed Nori

For a vegetarian sandwich that has all the meatiness and saltiness of canned tuna, use marinated artichoke hearts. They're available year-round and, when topped with slices of provolone cheese, it'll become your new favorite lunch.

5. Pasta with Marinated Artichoke Sauce

You've got 10 minutes and a table full of hungry eaters. No problem! Emma Laperruque saves the day once again with this four-ingredient pasta dish; marinated artichoke hearts are used to make the entire sauce.

6. Roasted Chicken Thighs with Artichokes and Pearl Couscous

Artichoke hearts invite themselves to this dinner party, which includes bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs over a bed of chewy couscous.

7. Artichoke Hearts and Peas

This side dish was made for your Easter dinner table. And it couldn't be more low-key, thanks to the use of frozen artichoke hearts and frozen baby peas.

8. Slow-Cooker Lemon-Thyme Steamed Crockpot Artichokes

A set-it-and-forget-it method for cooking fresh artichokes? Yes, please! You don't have to serve them with the bagna cauda sauce . . . but you really should.

9. Roasted Artichoke Leaf Appetizer with Feta And Black Olives (and Cheater's Aioli)

There are so many recipes that call for artichoke hearts, but not that many that call for the leaves . . . until now.

10. Creamy, Cheesy Artichoke and Chicken Pasta Bake

This family-friendly pasta recipe is inspired by Artichoke Basille's signature pizza. A combination of milk, cream, cream cheese, mozzarella, garlic powder, onion powder, canned artichokes, spinach, and basil bring this dish as close as possible to the real thing no matter where you live.

11. Spring Vegetarian Cassoulet

Hear me out: this artichoke recipe takes a while to make (like more than three hours). But so do all cassoulets, including the traditional French pork and beans version. And trust me, it's worth the time and effort.

12. Back-Pocket Canned Salad

Let me paint you a picture: It's 12:30pm on a Tuesday and you're working from home. You realize you're hungry and wonder what to have for lunch. You walk to the fridge, feel uninspired, sit back down at your desk, and do it all over again 15 minutes later. Rinse and repeat. For days when you have no idea what you eat for lunch, this last-minute protein-packed salad is there for you.

13. Artichokes Stuffed with Capers and Anchovies (Carciofi Ripieni alla Siciliana)

Our take on traditional Silican stuffed artichokes features a breadcrumb stuffing mixed with anchovies, capers, lemon, and Parmesan cheese.

14. 3-Ingredient Veggie Burgers

The simplest veggie burger in all the land only calls for chickpeas, marinated artichokes, and sun-dried tomatoes — but the payoff is major.

15. Vegetarian Paella

Paella is usually packed with chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and mussels, but this one says goodbye to all of that and hello to a bevy of vegetables like green beans, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and sweet red peppers.

16. Vignarola (Roman Spring Vegetable Braise)

The longer this stew has time to sit, chill out, and let the vegetables mingle together, the better it will be. Patience, grasshopper.

17. Toasted Farro and Antipasto Salad

"This sheet-pan dinner is essentially an antipasto platter turned into a hearty, meal-worthy salad, with a few smart tricks up its sleeve," writes recipe developer EmilyC. There are a lot of ingredients and even more moving parts, so it's a miracle that it comes together in just 25 minutes.

18. Greek Chicken Thighs with White Beans

If there's a choice between a one-skillet dinner and a multi-pan dinner, I will always, always choose the one-skillet dinner because, well, I don't have a dishwasher. Even if you do, who can argue with the simplicity of everything, all together, in one vessel? No muss, no fuss.

