Yakima, WA

Yakima Valley Kennel Club hosts dog show with free admission over the weekend

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6lVu_0fN6LOcv00

YAKIMA, Wash. — A family-friendly event starring the Mid-Columbia region’s most talented and precise show dogs, the AKC All Breed Dog Show is being hosted by the Yakima Valley Kennel Club this weekend.

Held at the SOZO Athletic Complex at 2200 S 36th Ave in Yakima, the Dog Show is free of cost and will run from April 29 through May 1. Parking is available on-site but will come at a low charge.

The events will begin each day around 8:00 a.m. and will run until the Best in Show is completed—generally between 5 and 6 p.m. PST. It will include several forms of competition including conformation, rally and obedience trials in addition to Jr. Showmanship competitions for the pups.

READ: Dogs recovered in rural Finley with porcupine quills in their faces

On Saturday, the Pacific Northwest Miniature American Shepherd Club is hosting a Beginner Puppy Match that is also open to the public. This will specifically be for puppies that are between four and six months old.

Permission to host this event has been granted in advance by the American Kennel Club.

All participants were required to enter by noon on April 13, 2022—so the participants are set and ready for their chance at performing on a major platform.

Please note that Belgian Sheepdogs are ineligible for any and all of these events, according to the team at the Yakima Valley Kennel Club.

READ: A look at Adams County Sheriff's Deputies' training, K9 drug detection

KOMO News

Dick's Drive-Ins announces location for ninth burger joint

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Seattle-area's most famous burger joint is expanding once again. Dick's Drive-Ins announced Thursday it will open its ninth location at The Commons At Federal Way shopping center "sometime in 2023." In a news release, Dick's said the timing depends on the permitting and construction...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
