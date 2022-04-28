Jets reporter says Deebo Samuel trade possibility 'ain't dead yet'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that "people close to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch don't believe that they want to trade Samuel, and ultimately will choose not to." The wideout himself took to Twitter recently to complain about individuals discussing "a situation they know nothing about."

On the east coast, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was quoted last week as saying "if the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive", though he prefaced that by noting that he couldn't get into specifics regarding a player not on their roster.

Samuel led the NFL in yards per reception (18.2) in 2021, while recording 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.